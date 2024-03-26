Duxbury Boosters Club Antiques Show Turns 41

Review & Photos by Rick Russack

DUXBURY, MASS. — Two things stand out about the March 18 and 19 Duxbury Boosters Antique Show, sponsored by the Duxbury Boosters Club to support the high school’s athletic programs. One is that many of the exhibitors have done the show for several years — indicative that exhibitors find it well worth their time and effort. The second is that there were more young shoppers present than you’d expect to see at any other show. That second fact can likely be attributed to local families turning out to support their school community. More than one shopper said it was the first show they had attended. Even more exciting was the fact that they were actively shopping in all of the booths.

The show has been a fixture for more than four decades. For the last four years, it has been managed by a committee of three boosters club members: Melissa “Missy” Magner, who also works for the school; Christine Sovik, a personal trainer; and Allyson Frazier. This year the trio had several assistants helping out.

As the show is run to support high schoolers, it goes without saying that they should be involved in some fashion. In addition to the show’s admission fee, a substantial portion of the proceeds are derived from the show’s bake sale, which was run by student-athletes and their parents. Each of Duxbury High’s sports teams was expected to provide around one dozen baked goods per athlete on the team.

Another benefit was the opportunity to have an item assessed by two appraisers from Eldred’s, the East Dennis, Mass., auction house. The appraisers were on hand providing assessments and estimates of value for items residents brought from home. These appraisals were conducted for $5 (or three for $10) and all proceeds went to the Boosters Club.

Hosted in the modern Duxbury High School, spacious booths were spread out in the gym and along a central hallway. Usually, the show hosts about 40 dealers but there were fewer this year due to a scheduling conflict. What did shoppers have to choose from? Formal and country furniture, vintage clothing, records, majolica, white ironstone, books, scrimshaw, decoys, a wide selection of art, jewelry, garden ornaments, lamps and other decorative accessories and much more.

Nick Pasquale, Hull, Mass., was sharing a booth with his dad and was one of the dealers with a selection of vintage clothes for men and women. A rack of colorful 50s-70s men’s ties were priced between $20 and $25. Two racks of various vintage dresses, jackets and slacks were priced from $15 to $400. Nick said this was the first show he was doing with the clothing, although he had helped his father before. He’s the third generation of the family to be involved in the antiques business. They had an unusual specialty — professionally framed college and sporting pennants. One for an Army team was $139, one for Harvard was $198, and one for the Air Force Academy was $128. There were many more.

Kate Cunningham, Whitman, Mass., was dealing at the show for the first time and, among other things, brought a selection of reference books on American furniture. Israel Sack’s 10-volume set American Antiques was priced $275, Charleston Furniture by E. Milby Burton was $40 and Shades of Our Ancestors: American Profiles and Profilists by Alice Van Leer Carrick was also priced $40. Also included in the stack of books were Newport Furniture by Robert Stensrud and The Art of the Weathervane by Steve Miller. Cunningham said the books belonged to her daughter who was moving into a smaller space. Other dealers had books as well — one had several recent mysteries, and another had Beatrix Potter books priced at $15 each.

Back at the show for his fourth time, David Sanborn, Duxbury, Mass., said that he had done well at the previous outings and this one is the only show that he does. He had a number of reasonably priced prints and paintings, including a signed oil painting by Ruth Gross (1918-2006), known for her geometric abstract works. He was asking $2,500 for it.

Elizabeth Murphy, Windy Hill Antiques, Topsfield, Mass., said she has been doing the show for eight or nine years. As a majolica collector, she had several pieces in her booth. She said there were a few attendees who also collect majolica and that it always sells well. A nine-inch Palissy crab pattern plate was priced at $225. She also had a selection of white ironstone priced between $40 and $100, as well as Rose Medallion pieces priced under $300.

Wendy and Robert Wilfand of Wentiques have shops in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire. They brought a selection of items ranging from a large gaming wheel which was priced at $275 to a group of five beaded bags, for which they were asking just $95. They also had a selection of colored glass, including some Mary Gregory, some gilt ewers, which were priced at $85, table linens and more. They’ve been doing the show for about 10 years.

William Nickerson Antiques, Orleans, Mass., had a cherry four-drawer Hepplewhite chest with a one-board top, priced at $795 as well as another made of mahogany at the same price. There were also several ship portraits done by his father, Reginald Nickerson (1915-1999), who is known for his paintings of fully rigged sailing ships, some of which occasionally included whales. The paintings were priced $1,800 each and had been done in the 1940s and 1950s. Nickerson also filled one table with dozens of vintage vinyl albums. A sign posted emphasized that all had been properly cleaned and included new liners. They immediately attracted browsers.

Knollwood Antiques, Lee, Mass., who specialize in antiques as well as vintage and custom made estate goods, displayed several pieces of furniture. They had a pair of vintage Italian walnut library chairs with custom upholstery priced $1,295; a custom-made table signed “F. Escolet, 1984” was priced $975. Its wooden frame was overlaid with hammered copper. A set of four leather-covered club chairs with a round mahogany table, 43 inches in diameter, with a gilt embossed leather top, was $1,650. Accessories included an impressive pair of Chinese chocolate enamel and terracotta vases, decorated with plants, children and architectural elements. The pair was priced $1,850.

