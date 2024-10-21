DuMouchelles Bidders Dazzled By Diamond Ring

DETROIT — Between October 9 and 11, DuMouchelles conducted three auctions comprising approximately 1,000 lots of jewelry, art, antiques and collectibles. Achieving the highest price across the three days was a 14.16-carat emerald-cut diamond ring, set in platinum on an adjustable shank. The large central stone was graded SI1 for clarity and J for color and was flanked by two tapered baguette diamonds. Originally purchased circa 1980-90 from Jules R. Schubot Jewelers in Troy, Mich., the ring was bid to $198,400 with buyer’s premium, selling to a Canadian phone bidder who is a long-standing client with DuMouchelles ($100/200,000). Further highlights from the auctions will be in a future issue.