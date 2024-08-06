Dufy Paintings Lead Diverse Mix Of Offerings At Roland

Review by Kiersten Busch

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Over 750 lots of fine and decorative arts, antique and vintage furniture, textiles, silver and gold jewelry, rugs, collectibles and lighting, among others, were offered at Roland N.Y., Auctioneers & Appraisers’ July 2024 Estates Sale, which took place on July 27.

“Place de la Concorde,” an oil on canvas by Jean Dufy, led the sale, earning $46,875 against a $20/30,000 estimate. The painting showed a scene of the Place de la Concorde — one of the major public squares in Paris, France — depicting fountains and a horse and carriage. The Eiffel Tower is also visible in the far right corner. Measuring 30 by 35 inches framed, the painting was signed lower right and bore an inventory label on its back. Another painting by Dufy, an oil on canvas depicting a band of musicians with additional musicians in the background, trumpeted the second-highest price of the sale at $20,000.

Various forms of art continued to be popular with bidders, with a kinetic outdoor mobile sculpture by Christopher Hiltey drawing interest from bidders. Labeled as “monumental” in the auction catalog, the three dimensional and palatial sculpture was adorned with various multicolored industrial shapes and sold for $11,250.

A “very unique” find, according to the auction catalog, was a coin operated Bimbo Box jukebox with seven automaton monkeys inside. The group made up a band, each one playing a different instrument. The 54½-by-30-by-24½-inch jukebox was manufactured by the German-based company Uta Elektroakustik Magstadt and included a plaque on its base with the manufacturer’s logo. The seven monkeys played the piece to $13,750, almost doubling its high estimate of $7,000.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 516-759-9400 or www.rolandauctions.com.