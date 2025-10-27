Dufy Painting Hangs For Six Figures At Showplace - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: October 27, 2025
ASTORIA, N.Y. — Auctions at Showplace conducted an Important Fine Art & Design Auction on October 23; its second-to-last sale of the month. Featuring just 145 lots, the sale was led at $175,000, including premium, by Raoul Dufy’s (French, 1877-1953) oil on canvas “Le Quai de Honfleur.” The painting had provenance to multiple galleries, private collections and a Christie’s, New York, sale in November 1988, as well as an extensive exhibition history. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.
