Dufy Painting Hangs For Six Figures At Showplace - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

27 Oct 2025 / 0 Comment

Dufy Painting Hangs For Six Figures At Showplace

Published: October 27, 2025

ASTORIA, N.Y. — Auctions at Showplace conducted an Important Fine Art & Design Auction on October 23; its second-to-last sale of the month. Featuring just 145 lots, the sale was led at $175,000, including premium, by Raoul Dufy’s (French, 1877-1953) oil on canvas “Le Quai de Honfleur.” The painting had provenance to multiple galleries, private collections and a Christie’s, New York, sale in November 1988, as well as an extensive exhibition history. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.



   
