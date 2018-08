HARRISONBURG, VA. – Bidders’ love for animal-themed ceramics was in the air at Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates over the weekend of July 27-28 when two related pieces brought what are believed to be record prices. Two covered dishes by the McKee Glass Co, early Twentieth Century, one a McKee Duck covered dish and the other a McKee Lamb covered dish, both chocolate with ribbed base, each realized $4,095, including premium. They had been estimated just $300/500 and $200/400, respectively. Each one was 4‚¼ inches high with a 4‚½-by-5‚½-inch base, and they both came from the collection of Patricia and the late Robert “Bob” Costa of Deland, Fla.

Watch for a full report on the sale in an upcoming issue.