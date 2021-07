NEW YORK CITY – A porcelain tobacco box, made in Vienna by du Paquier circa 1730, led the 146-lot sale of the Sarah Belk Gambrell Collection of European Porcelain, conducted at Doyle on June 24. The box, which was decorated in the Japanese taste with alternate panels of flower prunus or peonies, was unusual because it retained its shell-molded tamper. It related to examples at the Österreichisches Museum für Angewandte Kunst in Vienna and the Metropolitan Museum of Art and had provenance to the Wetmore estate in Newport, R.I. Estimated at $15/25,000, it sold for $94,500.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; watch for an extensive sale recap.