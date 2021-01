CLAY N.Y. – On January 1, Iroquois Auctions celebrated both the New Year and the 50th Anniversary of the firm with a nearly 500-lot sale that was topped by an 8½-foot-long and 13-foot-tall oak bar that was estimated at $4/6,000 and brought $7,150 from a phone bidder in Pennsylvania. The massive piece had been made in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1904 and was signed by M.J. Bernhard, originally for a saloon in Carthage, N.Y.; it was subsequently acquired by its last owner who installed it in a mansion in Mansville, N.Y. Iroquois Auctions’ owner Gerald Petro said it had been a great sale.

A complete sale review will follow in an upcoming issue.