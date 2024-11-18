Drexler Painting Exceeds Expectations At Swann

NEW YORK CITY — Lynne Drexler’s (American, 1928-1999) 1962 painting, “Expectant Passage” rose above its $50,000 high estimate to lead Swann’s Modern & Post-War Art auction on November 12. The abstract oil on canvas, which measured 16 by 20 inches, was bid to $57,500 including buyer’s premium. It had provenance to Esther Robles Gallery of Los Angeles, Calif., and the consignor, who was also based in California. The auction offered 139 lots and had a sale total of $457,995 with buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from the auction will be in a forthcoming issue.