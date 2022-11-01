Drexler In The Wild At Shannon’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

MILFORD, CONN. — Shannon’s Fine Art Auction on October 27 offered 179 lots of fine art, including names such as Robert Henri, Thomas Hart Benton and William Merritt Chase. However, the predominantly male catalog was overtaken by an untitled Lynne Mapp Drexler (American, 1928-1999) painting that sold for $450,000, multiplying its $50/75,000 estimate. The abstract scene resembles an exterior landscape, delineated by mosaic-like shapes and patterns. Drexler studied with Robert Motherwell and Hans Hofmann in the 1950s and became part of the Abstract Expressionism movement in New York City, later moving to Monhegan Island, Maine. More on this and other winning lots to follow in a future issue.