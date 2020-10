GRASBRUNN, MUNICH – Headlining the October 22 sale “International Orders & Military Collectibles” at Hermann Historica was a collection of Prussian military artifacts amassed by Berlin collector, Gerhard Drewko, who was born in 1914 and who expanded a collection begun by his grandfather. Leading a selection that included trumpets, military standards and orders was a fusilier cap for officers of Emperor Alexander’s Grenadier Guard, Regiment No. 1, which achieved $44,416 against a starting price of $10,600.

Prices reported include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house and have been converted from euro into USDollars.

For additional information, www.hermann-historica.com.