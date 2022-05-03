Dragonflies And Dollars Soar At Heritage’s Art Glass Sale

DALLAS — A Tiffany Studios leaded glass and gilt bronze drophead dragonfly table lamp (circa 1910) sold for $275,000, including buyer’s premium, drew a dozen bids to lead Heritage Auctions’ Tiffany, Lalique & Art Glass Including Art Nouveau & Art Deco Signature Auction April 28. The lamp headlined more than 50 lots in the sale from the Collection of Jeep and Carla Harned, a trove known well among collectors of art glass. The Harneds assembled one of the world’s finest collections of art glass, an assemblage that is exceptionally strong in Tiffany Studios windows and lamps, and Thomas Webb & Sons cameo glass. The lamp at the top of this auction roared past its estimate of $100/150,000 and seems to drip in gold, its rich marigold shade studded with glass jewels and encircled by a swarm of descending dragonflies rising on a gilt bronze Queen Anne’s Lace base. More information to follow in a later issue.