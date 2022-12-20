Dragon Vase Heats Up Abell’s Larry Flynt Estate Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

LOS ANGELES — On December 13, Abell Auction Company sold the first part of items from the Beverly Hills, Calif., headquarters of Larry Flynt Publications, including furniture, artwork and decorative objects. The 263-lot sale was 100 percent sold by lot and earned a total of $636,875. In first place at $40,625 was a Turn-Teplitz Bohemia “Amphora” dragon vase, which vice president Todd Schireson said was “exquisite and one of a kind.” The circa 1900 vase stood nearly 22 inches tall and had been estimated at $1/1,500, and in the end, it sold to a private collector in the United States. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive sale recap will appear in an upcoming issue.