ALAMEDA, CALIF. — An underglaze blue “Dragon” stem bowl sold for at $53,975 at Michaan’s August 12 estate auction, despite a chip to the rim, and associated hairline cracks, which contributed to its $3/4,000 estimate. The deep bowl, supported on a splayed hollow stem with a raised ring, and decorated around the exterior with a continuous meandering lotus scroll along with a pair of sinuous five-clawed dragons, had an intentionally white interior. From a private Las Vegas collection, and the Yongzheng Mark of the period clearly visible on the 7¼ inch bowl, it was the top lot of the day. A full review of the auction will appear in a future issue. The price given includes the buyer’s premium. For further information, www.michaans.com or 510-740-0220.