Doyle Sets World Auction Record For Basquiat’s 1983 Print ‘Back Of The Neck’

NEW YORK CITY — Doyle set a new world auction record for Jean-Michel Basquiat’s 1983 print “Back of the Neck” on November 1. International bidding drove the large-scale, hand-colored screenprint soaring over its estimate to achieve $1,119,000, including buyer’s premium — a record price for the print. The year 1983 was an important one for Basquiat. He was included in that year’s Whitney Biennial, following his 1982 solo shows at the Annina Nosei Gallery in New York and Gagosian in Los Angeles. From an edition of 24 prints and three artist’s proofs, “Back of the Neck” was consigned by the estate of a prominent New York chef. The firm’s auction of prints and multiples included New York City’s 1980s and followed preview exhibitions in Doyle’s galleries on both coasts. Determined competition throughout the auction sent the sale total beyond expectations and achieved auction records for several other artists. More on these to come in an upcoming review.