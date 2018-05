NEW YORK CITY — Doyle’s Prints and Multiples sale on May 1 set several records, including the top lot of the sale, Ellsworth Kelly’s “18 Colors (Cincinnati),” which realized $56,250, well ahead of its presale estimate of $15/25,000. Other records were set for works by Cy Twombly, Pablo Picasso, Ed Ruscha and Howard Cook, among others. The sale brought a strong total of $1,154,500, surpassing its estimate of $650/983,000, with 95 percent sold by lot and 98 percent sold by value.

A full review will appear in a future issue.