Doyle Sets New Seyffert Record

NEW YORK CITY – Leopold Seyffert’s (American, 1887-1956) “Black and Gold” was not the top lot in Doyle’s May 5 sale of American paintings, furniture and decorative arts but it set a record for the artist when it sailed past its $4/6,000 estimate and sold for $23,940, including buyer’s premium. Doyle’s director of American art Bill Fiddler said the work, which depicted a seated lady in profile, represented the pinnacle of the artist’s output. It was done in oil on canvas, measured 37¾ by 40 inches and was signed by the artist.

A more extensive sale recap will follow in a future issue.