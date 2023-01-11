Doyle Returns To Boston Roots, Opens Clarendon Street Gallery - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BOSTON — Doyle has announced the opening of a new gallery and exhibition space at 236 Clarendon Street, just off the tony Newbury Street shopping district in Boston’s Back Bay. Formerly a clothing boutique, the new space is, in the words of Doyle’s regional advisor, Kathryn Craig, “bright and open, the perfect space that will make anything Doyle can sell look beautiful.”

“We’re all really excited,” said Doyle chief executive officer Laura Doyle, who describes her family’s decades-long roots in the Boston area in a recently issued press release. “Katheryn has been building our presence there and adding Chris Barber to our team has expanded our horizons. With the changes in the market there, it felt like there was an opportunity for Doyle in Boston. It feels like a homecoming. We wanted a space that was at the ground level and accessible; when this became available, it was the right place at the right time.”

Several preview events have been planned for the new space, including silver from the Alice Kwartler Collection and selections from the Joan Stacke Graham majolica collection, both through January 31; an exhibition of American furniture, decorative arts and paintings will be on view February 2-16. Consignment days at the gallery will be announced.

Doyle’s new space in Boston is one of several gallery spaces the firm has opened in recent years, namely 208 Brazilian Avenue in Palm Beach, Fla., and 310 Camden Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif. In the spring of 2023, Doyle will open a gallery at 123 King Street in Charleston, S.C.

For now, the Clarendon Street space will aim to be open 10 am to 4 pm daily but clients are encouraged to call ahead. For information, 617-999-8254 or www.doyle.com.