Doyle Offers Varied Asian Works During Asia Week

Auction Action In New York City

NEW YORK CITY – Doyle’s auction of Asian Works of Art on September 21 presented the arts of China, Japan and Southeast Asia dating from the Neolithic period through the Twentieth Century. Showcased were porcelains, jades, snuff bottles, bronzes, pottery, scholar’s objects and paintings from prominent collections and estates. The 355-lot sale realized a total of $754,469, with about 68 percent of the sale selling.

The sale was anchored with property from two estates: that of Ethel L. Farrand and those of W.R. Appleby and Elinor Appleby, longtime donors to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Appleby estates showcased a wide range of porcelain, sculpture, bronzes, paintings and other objects acquired by prominent and discerning connoisseurs. From the Farrand estate was a large collection for finely carved Chinese jade objects. Offered as group lots, the jades attracted competitive bidding that sent the prices soaring over their estimates.

The sale was led by a Chinese imperial sgraffiato enameled porcelain medallion bowl from a New Jersey private collection that sold for $47,500 ($10/15,000). Highlights from the Farrand estate were a group of ten Chinese jade and hardstone carvings that made $43,750 ($1/1,500); three lots of ten Chinese white jade carvings that finished at $23,750, $16,250 and $15,000, respectively (each estimated at $1/1,500); and a group of ten Chinese jadeite carvings that finished at $20,000 ($1/1,500).

Noteworthy results from the Appleby estates included a Chinese celadon glazed twin-handled lotus porcelain vase that made $15,000 ($6/8,000), the same price realized for a Chinese robin’s-egg blue glazed porcelain vase ($500/700). Two Chinese glazed Qingbai-ware vases, cataloged as “exceptionally rare,” sold for $13,750 ($8/12,000), while a Japanese Ming-style Tsuishu lacquer Kogo, estimated at $500/700, ran to $12,500. Animal forms were apparent favorites with bidders, as evidenced by a pair of Chinese gilt-bronze buffalo, from the late Ming or early Qing dynasty, which galloped to $11,250 ($2,5/3,500) and a Chinese painted pottery figure of a mounted horse sold within estimate, to bring $10,625.

The sale featured about 75 lots of snuff bottles, which were led by a Chinese jadeite double gourd snuff bottle from the estate of Loucel G. Lipman, that brought $10,625 ($1/1,500). A large Chinese School ink and color painting of an assemblage of Luohan topped the paintings category, bringing $15,000 against an estimate of $2/4,000, and a set of nine conforming Chinese porcelain sweetmeat dishes achieved $7,500 ($600/800).

Leading the sale was this Chinese Imperial sgraffiato enameled porcelain medallion bowl that made $47,500 ($10/15,000).

Bringing $43,750 was this group of ten Chinese jade and hardstone carvings from the estate of Ethel L. Farrand ($1/1,500).

Rounding out the top three lots was this group of ten Chinese white jade carvings, from the estate of Ethel L. Farrand, that made $28,125 ($1/1,500).