Doyle Bidders Have Faith In Bierstadt’s Old Faithful

Published: April 21, 2025
NEW YORK CITY — One of the most highly-anticipated lots in Doyle’s April 16 American Paintings, Furniture, Silver & Decorative Arts auction was Albert Bierstadt’s (American, 1830-1902) “Old Faithful, Yellowstone,” which erupted to $191,000 including premium against an estimate of $80,000-120,000. The dramatic 27-7/8-by-17¾-inch (framed) composition in oil on paper mounted to Masonite had provenance to the Kennedy Galleries (New York City), had been included in the Smithsonian’s “American Landscape: A Changing Frontier” (April 28-June 19, 1966) and is featured in the database for the Albert Bierstadt Catalogue Raisonné Project, along with a letter of opinion from Melissa Webster Speidel, the president of the Bierstadt Foundation and the director of the Albert Bierstadt Catalogue Raisonné Project. A follow-on review will be featured in an upcoming issue.
