Dowitcher Decoys Lead Copley’s $3.1M Sale

PEMBROKE, MASS. — Copley’s February 21-22 sale included the strong selection of decoys they are known for, along with several fine pieces of sporting art. Unusual items included fishing rods and reels owned and used by Zane Gray and Ernest Hemingway. Leading the two-day sale was a pair of circa 1885 dowitchers made by Rhode Island hunting and fishing companions Newton Dexter (1838-1901) and Dr Clarence T. Gardner (1844-1907) which realized $222,000. The well-known pair has been in major collections and exhibitions. Second place honors, at $108,000, went to a hooded merganser decoy by Maryland’s Lloyd Tyler (1898-1970) and third place honors, $105,000, went to a fine oil painting of two English setters on point by Percival Rosseau (1859-1937). A world-record price was set for a Mark McNair carving and Ernest Hemingway’s fishing rod set a record for fishing rod. Prices include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A full report will appear in a future issue.