SAN FRANCISCO – The June 25-26 sales of Asian works of art and Asian decorative art at Bonhams were led by a pair of doucai enameled bowls, Yongzheng marks, Republic period, which sold for $318,825, including premium. Another highlight of the sale was a large blue and white cylindrical brush pot, bitong, Transitional period with later inscription, which realized $200,075.

Dessa Goddard, director and US head, Asian art, commented, “Both the enameled bowls and the blue and white brush pot were highly popular during our exhibitions, and we were pleased they attracted such high prices. The brush pot was a great discovery; it may be one of the largest examples to survive the turbulent period of mid-Seventeenth Century China.”

