LAS VEGAS — Morphy Auctions conducted a multimillion-dollar coin-op and advertising sales event on January 27–28. The 1,100-plus-lot auction included the Jon Torrence collection, as well as selections of vintage music machines, advertising and other antiques.



Of the four antique gaming machines on offer, an early 1900s five-cent Caille Centaur Eclipse twin double upright slot machine beat the house with a $98,400 winning bid, including buyer’s premium. Housed in a mahogany cabinet, it is decorated with a centaur on one side and an eclipse on the other.



Watch for a complete review in an upcoming issue.