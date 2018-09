BOSTON — Presale interest in a Ming dynasty red-and-green enameled double gourd vase estimated at $10/15,000 was such that bidding opened at the low estimate. It was pursued in the room, on the phones and online but in the end, after nearly 60 bids, came down to two bidders, both in the room, for $363,000 including buyer’s premium. A more extensive review will follow in a future issue.

For information, 617-350-5400 or www.skinnerinc.com.