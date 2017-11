PHILADELPHIA, PENN. — Freeman’s American furniture, folk and decorative arts auction on November 15 was led by an American School Nineteenth Century double portrait: “Granville and Ella Jane Parks of Woburn, Mass., with dog,” circa 1850, which fetched $112,500, including premium. The oil on seamed flour sacks, framed, measures 50 ½ by 36 inches (sight). The portrait descended in the family of Ella Jane Parks to the present owner.

Also setting the table at the sale was a rare set of eight Herrick-Maynard-Hatch Gothic Revival carved oak dining chairs that climbed to $81,250. Designed by Alexander Jackson Davis (1803-1892), New York, and made by Burns and Brother, New York, for Ericstan, Tarrytown, N.Y., circa 1857, the set included two armchairs and six side chairs, some variations to carving of foliate feet. The chairs had passed from descendants of Alfrederick Smith Hatch to the present owner

