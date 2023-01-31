Donoho Sells The Farm At Dixon’s Auction Crumpton - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CRUMPTON, MD. — Dixon’s Crumpton Auction hosted a various owner auction of Americana & Decorative Arts on January 26, presenting 363 lots from all categories. At the forefront was a Long Island farm scene from Gaines Ruger Donoho (American, 1857-1916), dated 1893. Donoho was born on a plantation in Mississippi and trained in Manhattan, later settling in East Hampton, N.Y. The oil on canvas painting showed past restoration and some in-painting, but still achieved an impressive $23,370 against its $5/10,000 estimate. More on this and other winning lots to follow.