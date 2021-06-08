Donny Malone Flicks Switch With Tiffany Studios

Review by Greg Smith, Photos Courtesy Donny Malone Auctions

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – The pandemic did not slow Donny Malone. To sate the demand of buyers worldwide, the auctioneer at Donny Malone Auctions has been running biweekly online sales featuring antiques, modern design, jewelry, and more frequently, a splash of Tiffany Studios.

“The past year, I’ve operated as if the pandemic didn’t exist,” he said. “Everyone was home buying, everyone is getting free money and they’re spending it. I think people are moving away from the dollar and moving towards the bartering system – they’re buying tangible assets instead of moving the money to the bank.”

Malone moved more than 2,000 lots in the month of May alone with 80 percent of it getting wrapped up and shipped.

His May 24-25 sale was led by two Tiffany Studios examples, including a $12,000 result for a “Wild Rose” leaded glass table lamp on a bronze base. The shade measured 16½ inches across. At $10,625 was a 10-light Lily table lamp with signed favrile shades.

“Most of that came from a single consignor, but we have four different consignors for high-end Tiffany,” auctioneer Donny Malone said. “They’re going all over the place as they get shipped. Some are going to New York, some dealers are buying and reselling – so there are margins.”

The sale had other forms from Tiffany Studios, including a $1,625 result for an 8-inch-high bronze vase with art glass scarab inset to the side. A mosaic bronze pedestal with a Cypriot center measured 8¼ inches high and sold for $1,080. A pair of bronze candlesticks with iridescent ball to the stem brought $563, while a paperweight with iridescent turtle glass top took the same. Malone had never seen a Tiffany Studios bronze bell before, and an example with a favrile glass handle would take $500.

Decorative arts from other makers of the same era performed well, including $3,438 paid for a “Drape” leaded glass floor lamp by Wilkinson. A Stickley copper sconce with an eagle head holding a mica shade sold for $1,625 and an Edgar Brandt bronze snake lamp with Steuben glass shade took $531.

As of late, Malone has found success with the abstract and representational artworks of nonagenarian Philadelphia artist Rocco Monticolo, who signs his paintings “R. Monti.” Nine paintings traded hands in the sale, ranging anywhere from $30 to $137. The artist is still painting and these works were recently executed, Malone said.

Now in his fifth year running, Malone’s auction house is a veritable wholesale source for dealers and collectors alike. The auctioneer said the machine is running smoothly and shipping has been optimized with third party and in-house options.

Malone’s June 21 sale will feature a nice selection of Tiffany Studios and Handel lamps, the auctioneer said. All prices reported include buyer’s premium. For more information, www.donnymaloneauctions.com or 845-663-3037.