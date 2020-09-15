Donald Wilson Painting Headlines Penny Marshall Estate For Abell

COMMERCE, CALIF. – On September 13, Abell Auctions offered 512 lots in the first of two scheduled sales from the estate of Hollywood actress and producer, Penny Marshall (1943-2018). Topping the sale was “Libra” by Donald Roller Wilson (b 1938), which brought $39,000 from a Southern California private collector bidding online. The circa 1971 oil on canvas, which measured 65 by 71 inches, was signed, titled and dated lower right and had provenance not only to Sotheby’s New York but also the Coe Kerr Gallery, Inc., in New York City. It had been estimated at $35/40,000. The next highest lot in the sale, which was more than 92 percent sold by lot, was a pair of Handel lamps with Native American decoration, which brought $19,200.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium. An upcoming issue will feature a more extended sale review.