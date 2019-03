DARIEN, CONN. — Donald A Rich, 81, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, January 14. He was born in Morristown, N.J., on June 17, 1937 to the late Edward Henry and Lila Estler Rich.

Rich attended Rutgers University, Art School of Newark, N.J., and the NY School of Interior Design in New York City. He loved the arts, in fact he was an artist who was most at ease with a brush in hand behind an easel. So it was a natural fit to work as a residential and commercial interior designer for all of his professional career, owning Donald A Rich Interiors & Antiques in Greenwich and New Canaan, Conn., for several decades, opening his Greenwich store in 1974.

He had a keen eye for Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century American and English antiques as well as beautiful porcelain and sporting art. With a national following, he was known for owning the best in terms of antiquity, quality and condition as part of his inventory and his personal collection. Don loved his work and business, especially his customers, many of whom he got to know on a personal level. He was generous with his time and expertise, always willing to educate people about antiques, impart his knowledge and give his very opinionated design advice.

He was a regular presence at many antique shows throughout the years and was known for setting up a beautiful booth wherever he went. Easy going, easy to talk to; many people left his booth with a piece of history vowing on arrival “only to look.” He faithfully exhibited at the Bedford Antique Show, Greenwich Antique Show, Washington Depot Antique Show as well as shows in Manhattan.

Donald Rich is survived by his wife Carolyn Rich, his daughter Pamela Rich Carroll and her husband Tom, and his son Harry Rich and his wife Lisa. As well as his grandchildren Edward Carroll and his wife Liz, Henry Carroll, David Rich, Jeffrey Rich and Jonathan Rich. He was predeceased by his daughter Carrie Rich. He will be missed by all who knew him.