DALLAS – Few auctions are more animated than Heritage Auctions’ Animation Art event, which took place June 19-21 and featured a star-studded lineup featuring no less than Mickey Mouse, Charlie Brown, the Simpsons and a genie named Jeannie. A highlight on the first day of the sale was a production cel featuring “Mr Plow” Barney and Linda Ronstadt in a hot tub from the fourth season (1992) of The Simpsons, which sold for $24,000, more than 32 times its estimate.

“That’s the highest price ever paid for a Simpsons cel featuring a secondary charter – for sure,” said Jim Lentz, Heritage Auctions’ director of animation art. “The sale showcases the historic importance of the show for both animation as well as for the history of television.”

Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more thorough sale recap will follow in a future issue.