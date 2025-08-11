Diversely Detailed Tooth Tops Eldred’s Marine Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Eldreds’ two-day Marine Sale, August 7-8, closed with several notable results from scrimshaw items to ship paintings to yacht racing accessories and more. Earning the highest price was a mid Nineteenth Century scrimshaw whale’s tooth signed and dated “G.W. Lewis / 1849.” Cheryl Stewart, Eldred’s head of marketing, reported: “The large tooth, length 7½ inches, was covered in ship portraits, flags and other patriotic and nautical motifs. It was from the scrimshaw collection of Mr and Mrs John Miklos, and it sold in the room to a private collector for $88,200, including buyer’s premium, on a $40/60,000 estimate.” In addition to the marine and patriotic images, the tooth was etched with a depiction of Christ on the cross, the fraternal symbols, a military encampment, a mermaid and banners reading “U.S. / Brig / Dolphin.” Additional results from the auction will run in a future issue.