Diverse Collections Fuel Strong Prices For JSE & Associate’s November Americana Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. — The Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates November 17-19 Premier Americana Auction was a noteworthy event and produced robust prices in multiple categories. It was one of the firm’s strongest Americana sales to date. The three-day format consisted of more than 1,500 lots of high-quality material and generated very strong levels of participation for the firm, a solid indication of continued vigor in the diverse Americana marketplace. With a busy gallery on each day, competition was intense throughout each session with several thousand registered bidders participating online, by phone, in-house and through absentee bid.

Day One featured the San Francisco, collection of Donald Putterman; material deaccessioned from the Bennington Museum, Bennington, Vt.; and property from the Litchfield, Conn., estate of Peter Tillou. The day’s offerings included Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century glass and lighting of all types, with large selections of free-blown, pressed and blown-molded articles, many in rare colors or forms, as well as American historical/pictorial flasks and bottles.

The top lot for the day was a rare pair of pressed open-work fruit baskets in brilliant deep amethyst. The elegant footed forms, probably made at the Boston & Sandwich Glass Co. around 1840, generated much presale interest from private individuals and the trade, ultimately selling to a collector on the phone at $20,655.

Other highlights from the day included a stunning blown-molded and pressed candlestick in medium blue, probably also made at Boston & Sandwich Glass Co., at $12,150; a very rare Sandwich free-blown and pressed whale oil sparking/toy stand lamp in medium to dark blue at $10,935; and a fine Sandwich pressed loop/leaf open compote in brilliant amethyst at $6,545.

Day Two on Friday featured the fourth and final session of the American historical transferware collection of Nick Routson from Phoenix, Ariz.; property from the Ann and Clay Ring family collection of Winston-Salem, N.C.; and the Romney, W.Va., estate of Clarence and Coralena Smith; as well as material deaccessioned by the Valentine Museum, Richmond, Va., and Old Salem Museum & Gardens, Winston Salem, N.C.

The day’s offerings included a broad selection of American historical Staffordshire transferware, Nineteenth Century American folk pottery, country accessories, baskets, samplers, quilts and additional English and Chinese ceramics. The apex of the day was an important Daniel Seagle (Lincoln County, N.C., 1805-1867) 15-gallon four-handled stoneware jar in excellent overall condition, which sparked strong presale interest. Ultimately, it was a collector bidding online who prevailed, pushing the final price to $25,515. Other highlights from Day Two included a fine Staffordshire transfer-printed ceramic platter featuring a view of New York City from Weehawken at $9,112; a rare mid-Nineteenth Century South Carolina album quilt at $6,682; and an exceptional American carved treen butter print featuring a Federal-style eagle at $4,860.

Session Three on Saturday featured more material from the Ann and Clay Ring family collection; property from the Mendham, N.J., collection of Kathy and Dr Joseph Arvay; selections from the important Americana collection of Barbara and the late Charlie Hunter of Staunton, Va.; as well as more material deaccessioned by the Valentine Museum and Old Salem Museum & Gardens.

The day’s offerings included a selection of rare Virginia & other Southern material; Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century formal and country furniture, including painted examples; American folk and fine art; historical and Civil War material, including firearms and edge weapons; Nineteenth Century coin silver; rare antiquarian books; early American flags; and a selection of Oriental rugs and carpets.

Achieving the top lot of the day — and of the three day event — was an American folk art carved and painted Sir Walter Raleigh tobacco/cigar store trade figure attributed to the shop of Samuel Anderson Robb (New York, 1851-1928). The rare form, completely fresh to the market with Louisville, Ky., history and in remarkably original condition, captivated two phone bidders, who pushed the figure all the way to $121,500. The winner was Pennsylvania dealer, Kelly Kinzle, who was buying the figure for inventory.

Other noteworthy results from the Friday session included a newly discovered true first edition The Book of Mormon at $60,750; an outstanding American School mid-Nineteenth Century portrait of a Southern belle at $42,525; a very rare Civil War-period printed silk flag with Harrisburg, Penn., history at $26,730; a fresh-to-the-market Shenandoah Valley of Virginia paint-decorated bentwood box at $25,515; and a very fine Shenandoah Valley of Virginia walnut punched-tin-paneled food/pie safe attributed to the shop of James McCann in New Market, Va., at $24,300, which sold to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.

After the auction, company president and principal auctioneer Jeffrey S. Evans commented, “This sale generated robust interest across the board, from bidders near and far. The caliber of the material offered across multiple categories was very appealing to a broad swath of collectors. Levels of online participation in our auctions continue to grow for us — a real indication that there is sustained market demand for a diverse range of Americana and folk art. The overall excitement and strong sales results reflect the freshness and high quality of the merchandise offered.” Evans added, “We have several collections lined up for 2023, so we are looking forward to another successful year ahead.”

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For additional auction results, a schedule of upcoming sales, or more information, www.jeffreysevans.com, info@jeffreysevans.com or 540-434-3939.