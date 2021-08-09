Disney Animator Brings Magic To Heritage Animation Art Sale

DALLAS – Mary Blair’s Peter Pan concept/color key painting (Walt Disney, 1953) – shown here – was one of two Disney works (the other was a 1964-66 concept painting for the “It’s a Small World” castle façade) to each sell for $72,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ Animation Art Auction on August 6-8. The artist, animator and designer was known best for creating concept art for such films as Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan and Cinderella. She also created illustrations for children’s books, Disneyland’s It’s a Small World exhibit and even an enormous mosaic for Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The demand soared for Blair’s artwork: the Peter Pan concept/color key painting climbed to more than seven times its estimate of $10,000, while the “It’s a Small World” painting reached nearly five times its estimate of $15,000. For more information, www.ha.com.