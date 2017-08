By Laura Beach

PHILADELPHIA, PENN. – DiSaia Bittel Management has confirmed plans for the 2018 Philadelphia Antiques & Art Show, which will return to the city’s Navy Yard from April 20-22. A gala preview party is planned for Thursday evening, April 19. The annual ADA Award of Merit dinner will be Friday, April 20.

Old Lyme, Conn., dealers and promoters Karen and Ralph DiSaia manage the Philadelphia Antiques & Art Show with Diana Bittel, a dealer and show promoter based in Bryn Mawr, Penn.

Karen Di Saia told Antiques and The Arts Weekly that changes are in store for the 58-exhibitor show, held in a luxury tent constructed by the team and long considered a top venue for historic American fine and decorative arts.

“The show will be approximately the same size but is likely to be on a different field with better parking within the Navy Yard. We hope to redraw the floorplan to improve traffic flow. The management team is really excited about new opportunities to make this show even better. Stay tuned,” she said.

“We are delighted with arrangements and are totally invested in going forward. The Philadelphia show is a mainstay. It is important for our industry that it prospers,” Bittel said.

In 2016, DiSaia Bittel successfully relaunched the old Philadelphia Antiques Show, suspended in 2015. They renamed the 55-year old fair that began as a fundraiser for the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in 1962.

Further details are expected in September.

For more information, go to www.philadelphiaantiquesandartshow.com.