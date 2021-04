LONE JACK, MO. – “Lake At Moonrise, Colorado,” a 1925 oil on artist board by Birger Sandzén (1871-1954) went on to produce $154,000 at Soulis Auctions on April 24. The work measured 13½ by 15½ inches. “The desirable Colorado view with pines, mountains, water and moonrise was rendered in the artist’s most coveted middle period with intense colors and sculptural brush strokes,” the auction house wrote.

Soulis’ Lone Jack gallery is just a stone’s throw from Kansas City and the Kansas border, the state Sandzén called home. The work came to sale with other Sandzén artworks from a second-generation collection in Kansas, originally purchased at the American Legacy Gallery in Kansas City, Mo., which represented the artist’s estate.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.