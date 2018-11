ONLINE — The world is going digital, and so is a new journal to be published by John Fiske and Mary Hahn. Fiske has spent nearly 20 years on the editorial side of the New England Antiques Journal (NEAJ) and Hahn has been its graphic designer for more than 30.

The opportunity for them to create the online magazine Digital Antiques Journal (DAJ) arose when Turley Publishing decided that it could no longer afford to keep publishing NEAJ. The journal’s revenue from advertising and subscriptions was declining, its publication and distribution costs were increasing, and it was proving difficult to reverse these trends. The one bright spot, Fiske said, was NEAJ Digital. It was young, but it had already gathered seven times as many subscribers as the printed NEAJ with new subscribers joining almost every day.

John Fiske and Mary Hahn have formed a new online publishing company to create and publish Digital Antiques Journal, which will be issued twice a month. DAJ is designed for easy reading on phones and tablets.

Digital Antiques Journal will present its information in “reads” of varying lengths — from two-minute snippets to seven- or eight-minute articles and opinion pieces. Each piece will be labeled with its “read time” so that people will be able to choose their reading to fit their situation.

The publishers believe that Digital Antiques Journal is the first antiques magazine created specifically to be read online. For information or to subscribe contact jfiske39@gmail.com.