Diego Giacometti The Cat’s Meow
Published: November 19, 2018

BOONTON, N.J. — After a $2.2 million sale at Christie’s, the Eugene and Clare Thaw collection was still pouring from its seams as Millea Bros offered over 400-plus lots in its November 15–17 sale. The top lot was a Diego Giacometti standing bronze cat titled “Chat maitre-d’hotel,” circa 1967, 11½ inches high, that sold for $81,250, including buyer’s premium. According to records, the piece had been acquired by Thaw from James Lord, a biographer and recognized authority on Alberto and Diego Giacometti. Watch for a full review in a future issue.



   
