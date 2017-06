LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. — A 7.19-carat diamond and platinum engagement ring led Rago’s nearly 1,000-lot sale of fine jewelry June 9-11, hammering down to the tune of $87,500. The three-section sale saw the firm’s unreserved jewelry section stacked with the David Taylor collection of Georg Jensen jewelry and finished out with a fine jewelry sale, which included signed and rare examples of quality jewels and metalwork from around the world. The 7.19-carat round brilliant cut diamond ring found a plethora of interest for its quality, having received a GIA J-color rating and a clarity of VS1. At $37,500, a stunning David Webb enameled frog bracelet surpassed its high estimate. The bracelet featured two opposing frogs in green enamel, with ruby cabochon eyes and round brilliant cut diamonds over their mouths, all set into an 18K gold articulated bangle.

A full review will appear in an upcoming issue.