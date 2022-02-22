Diamond Sparkler Highlights Michaan’s Gallery Auction

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Michaan’s gallery auction on February 18 presented a variety of jewelry. A top highlight was a stylized diamond, yellow gold ring featuring two figures flanking a diamond, weighing more than two carats, as if propelling the diamond up into the air. It sold for $12,700 and featured one old European-cut diamond weighing approximately 2.50 carats, flanked by two baguette-cut diamonds weighing a total of approximately 0.10 carat weight, set in a 14K white gold gallery atop a 14K yellow gold band designed as two human figures holding up the center diamond. Size: 6¾.

