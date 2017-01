Review by Jackie Sideli, Photos Courtesy Nadeau’s Auction Gallery

WINDSOR, CONN. — Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s January 1 sale kicked off the new year in a sparkling way, led by a platinum diamond ring set with three emerald cut diamonds having a total weight of more than 5½ carats easily besting its estimate to attain $37,200. The jewelry and watch category also featured a Patek Philippe (Geneva) minute chronometer in an 18K gold closed face case, with two stopwatch hands for $32,500, after a round of rapid, competitive bidding.

Lot one in the auction was the stylish 1966 single-owner Thunderbird with original yellow paint and original bill of sale and just an unbelievable 51,569 miles on the odometer. Bidding for the Thunderbird opened at $5,000 with a bid from the floor, and with action from the internet and the buyers at the sale, a customer at the auction won the car for $15,600.

Among 35 pieces sold from the massive Credit Suisse Americana collection was a Nineteenth Century oil on canvas depiction of 43 prominent American businessmen. Painted by American artist Thomas Prichard Rossiter (1818–1871), it reached $20,400. Nadeau’s sold part 1 of this collection in late 2015 and offerings continued in sales throughout last year. Another highlight from the collection was a rare full-colored chromolithograph broadside from the Civil War, imploring all recently freed slaves to join the Union army and “fight for the stars and stripes.” It made $6,600.

Among other notable lots in the sale was a spectacular pair of George III satinwood and tulipwood marquetry bookcase cabinets in two parts. The bookcases were from a “socialite’s apartment in New York City,” possibly by Gillows, circa 1790. The pair opened at $9,500, and with competing bids from the phones and internet, achieved $18,000 from a telephone bidder.

A Nineteenth Century Italian micromosaic plaque, a depiction of Castello Sant’Angelo on the Tiber and St Peters, measuring 8½ by 14 inches, achieved $18,750. Among the many noteworthy art glass lamps sold was the spectacular leaded glass floor lamp, with a large and multicolored peony shade, which fetched $15,600. A Handel lamp with a reverse painted Peter Broggi Birds of Paradise shade, featuring brightly colored exotic birds, flowers and foliage, realized $9,900. Other notable lamps sold included a blue pheasant reverse-painted table lamp, which achieved $8,750.

“Ruffled Grouse,” an engraving after John James Audubon (1785–1851), engraved and colored by Havell, London, 1828, which measured 25¼ by 36¾ inches, reached $12,000.. “White-Fronted Goose,” a hand colored engraving after Audubon, and colored by Havell, 1836, and measuring 24¼ by 37 inches, achieved $2,400. A pleasing pair of oil on board paintings by Percival Leonard Rosseau (1859–1937), “Settlers Ready for the Hunt” and “Dogs at Play,” which measured 10 by 14 inches each, reached $10,200. Two drypoint etchings by Carl Clemens Rungius: “Osborn’s Caribou” and “Near Long Lake,” both pencil signed on the lower right: C Rungius, signed artist’s proof, limited edition, brought $2,000 and $6,562, respectively.

An iconic oil on canvas by American artist Emile Albert Gruppe (1896–1978), a view of Gloucester Harbor titled “Italian Docks.” The painting portrays fishing schooners tied to each other with men on board. The painting, signed on the lower right Emile A. Gruppe, in a gilt frame, 30 by 25 inches, reached $10,800. A set of striking Joseph Dufour et Cie papier paint panels, set on six large folding screens, which depicts an Algerian garden scene, was sold midway through the sale. The wallpaper screen had a modest estimate of $4/8,000, but interest drove the selling price to $13,200.

A striking pair of Algerian watercolors, circa 1825, French School, “City with Mosque on River’s Edge” and “Leaving the Mosque,” which had been sold by Parke-Bernet circa 1956, brought $16,800. Edward Gregory Smith (1880–1961) painted the bucolic “Old Fashioned Winter,” an oil on canvas, signed lower left. Measuring 24 by 30 inches, it achieved $3,900. A neoclassical ormolu, with cobalt blue glass and cut crystal eight-light chandelier, bronze frame, possibly Swedish or Russian, 48 by 36 inches, made $9,000. An ornate and elegant Empire gilt and patinated bronze chandelier, 18 lights, and winged putti, suspended from six chains, was possibly Northern European, Nineteenth Century. It measured 43 by 24 inches and brought $7,200.

In the modernist department, a stylish Philip & Kelvin Laverne round “Tao” coffee table, which was enameled acid-etched and patinated-bronze pewter, signed Philip-Kelvin Laverne, made $2,880. An unusual Art Deco shagreen kneehole desk, with rectangular top and long center drawer, which was flanked by four rectangular drawers on each side, in the manner of Jean Pascaud or R&Y Augousti, 31 by 59 by 23 inches, reached $5,100.

A European oil on panel, attributed to Quiringh Gerritsz van Brekelenkam (1622–1668) depicted an interior scene, a fireplace with a woman cooking. The painting, which realized $10,800, had a Sotheby’s label on the reverse, and measured 23½ by 21 inches, and was acquired by the present owner in Amsterdam in the early 1950s.

After the sale, Ed Nadeau said, “There was a very strong response from bidders from the phones and internet — less participation in the room. Buyers at the sale were not actively bidding.”

The auction had a tremendous variety that included American and European fine art, furniture, lighting, bronzes, modernist-era furniture and art, silver, period bronze and art glass.

All prices reported include the buyer’s premium. For more information, 860-246-2444 or www.nadeausauction.com.