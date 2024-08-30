Diamond Ring Dazzles Over & Above Bidders

TIMONIUM, MD. — Over & Above Online Auction and Estate Sales conducted its End of Summer Spectacular auction on August 29. The sale comprised more than 500 lots with leading categories being jewelry, ephemera and vintage cameras. Coming out on top was an abstract form diamond ring. The approximately 2.25-carat round cut diamond was set in 14K yellow gold. With the diamond rated VS for clarity and K for color, the size six ring was in good to very good condition. It was won by a local Maryland buyer for $7,475 inclusive of buyer’s premium ($5/7,000). More sale highlights will be in an upcoming issue.