Diamond & Platinum Ring Shines At Peterborough’s Most Successful Auction To Date - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — Nearly a year after Peterborough Auctions launched sales in the historic Noone Falls Mill on the heels of retiring auction house The Cobbs, it conducted its most successful sale to date, offering nearly 500 lots on July 8. The top tier lots attracted global interest that competed against local and regional bidders and featured two diamond rings and two Rolex watches, with a 2.57-carat emerald cut diamond and platinum ring taking top-lot honors with a result of $27,600, including buyer’s premium and exceeding expectations. More of the auction’s highlights will be discussed in an upcoming issue.