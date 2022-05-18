Devil Went Down To Brimfield, Now MIA - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BRIMFIELD, MASS. — Generally, it’s the Devil who gets blamed for stealing souls, but someone apparently sticky-fingered a prized possession of Newcastle, Maine, dealers Jewett-Berdan Antiques, making off with a double-face cast iron Devil bank that the dealers value at $900. The bank was made by the A.C. Williams Co. between 1905 and 1912. It was stolen sometime between opening at noon and 1 pm at Hertan’s during the first rush. “I hope they know it’s a devil and karma is going to get them,” said Butch Berdan.

Anyone who sees it or is offered it can contact Tom Jewett or Butch Berdan at 207-563-3682 or email info@jewett-berdan.com. As for the thieves, concluded Berdan, “I hope they rot in hell.”