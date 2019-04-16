Designers Say It With Flowers In Lyndhurst’s Spring Opener

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. – Presiding over the same weekend hosting a boutique antiques show [reviewed in an accompanying article] and flower show was the wonderful Gothic Revival Lyndhurst Mansion with its captivating views above the Hudson River. Serving as the perfect backdrop for both shows and a High Tea event, it was designed in 1838 by Alexander Jackson Davis, sits in a park-like landscape and houses a comprehensive collection of original decorative arts.

Complementing the antiques on offer just down the hill in the carriage house, the annual Lyndhurst flower show raised the bar with an explosion of color and compelling floral installations on April 6-7. It was a rare opportunity for visitors to see the mansion’s historic rooms – themselves richly furnished with antique furniture and decorative arts – dressed up in sumptuous flower arrangements. On both Saturday and Sunday, visitors could – sans guide – walk through the mansion and imagine they were seeing it as it was in its heyday – decorated with fresh flowers from the estate gardens and greenhouse.

A special preview party on the evening of April 5 kicked off the event. Lyndhurst executive director Howard Zar said, “We had the idea for the flower show because it harkens back to the estate’s heyday when the historic mansion was always decorated with fresh flowers from the estate gardens and greenhouse. In its fourth year, the show has grown to a place where it can also reflect on Lyndhurst’s unique identity as a place where its art and architecture was once considered new and contemporary.”

And it was true, with the addition of full-room floral installations and a floral print exhibition, visitors could experience both the excitement of innovative floral interpretations alongside the traditional ones that they have enjoyed in the past.

One such new experience was a presentation by Brooklyn-based Joshua Werber, who, inspired by Anna Gould’s gowns in the museum’s collection, dressed several female manikins in the drawing room and, in a live performance before gathered guests at the preview party affixed magnificent floral headdresses to each hairless head.

Among other local floral and event designers represented over the weekend were Worship (upstairs bath); ArcadiaFloral.com (upstairs bedroom); Seasons (upstairs bedroom); Whitney Crutchfield (hand dyed, hand woven textile window treatment) Wile (downstairs hallway); AuCiel (picture gallery) and others.

Lyndhurst, as one can imagine, is a weddings magnet during the spring, summer and fall months, and it has more than three dozen already booked for the season, an attractive proposition for area florists.

Lyndhurst, also known as the Jay Gould estate, is at 635 South Broadway. For information, 914-631-4481 or www.lyndhurst.org.

“Why did I decide to do this?” quipped floral designer Ned Kelly, Piermont, N.Y., as he filled multiple vases holding thirsty tulips ready to bloom. Kelly, who has a theatrical background, was clearly relishing rather than rueing his decision to carpet the main entrance with spring’s earliest blooms.

The bedrooms were not overly designed by flower show participants, mainly to keep attention on their antique furnishings and present a realistic picture of how the mansion’s Nineteenth and Twentieth Century owners would have used fresh flowers on a daily basis.

Rago jewelry specialist Jenny Pitman assists customers during the opening preview party. Pitman and her colleague Katherine Van Dell provided complimentary appraisals of antique, heirloom and designer jewelry on Sunday.

Fabric artist Whitney Crutchfield dressed up a window in an upstairs alcove with a hand dyed, hand woven textile treatment.

Brooklyn-based designer Joshua Werber with some of his floral headdress creations on manikins in the drawing room. He said he was inspired by the antique gowns once owned by Anna Gould that are in the museum’s collection.

It is well known that Jay Gould, owner of the Hudson River estate, rebuilt Lyndhurst’s greenhouse dating from 1881, so that he could grow his prize orchids, considered one of the most impressive collections in the United States. Colonial Village Flowers of Scarsdale, N.Y. recreated a sumptuous floral feast of orchids and other blooms in the mansion’s dining room.

In the mansion’s picture gallery, life imitates art in the lower right corner.

It may look like a tender memento mori painting but is actually a scan created by visual artist Portia Munson, who works in sculpture, installations, painting and digital photography of flowers and natural objects she finds near her home in upstate New York.

Partners and sisters-in-law Gabrielle and Lorraine Wile of Wile Events, a wedding and event planning studio based in Asbury Park, N.J., showed how to make an entryway statement fitting for a mansion.