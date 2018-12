Dennis Lucier, Antiques Dealer, 95

DRACUT, MASS. — Dennis Lucier, a New England antiques dealer, passed away December 19 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, N.H. He was 95.

He was born in Altona, N.Y., on June 7, 1923, and was the son of the late William Lucier and Edith Blodgett. He received his education in Dracut, Mass., schools.

Dennis proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He participated in action against the Japanese in many campaigns, including the Battle of Guadalcanal. He was honorably discharged in 1944 after being wounded in action and was awarded the Purple Heart.

His life passion was antiques, and he was the owner and operator of Lucier Antiques. He had several stores across the area, including Lowell and Littleton. After closing his stores, he continued to buy and sell antiques out of his home until his most recent illness.

Dennis also loved an adventure. Nothing would thrill him more than taking long car rides, especially if it had antique shops along the way.

According to his daughter, he is probably best-known for his passion and promotion of Stickley Arts and Crafts furniture.

He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Lucier, whom he loved dearly, in 2003. He is survived by his two daughters, Paula and Penny.