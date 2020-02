Demand Drives 1952 Mickey Mantle Card To $111,000 At Heritage Auctions

DALLAS — More than a dozen bidders made a play for a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 PSA NM 7, driving the final price to $111,000 (with buyer’s premium) to claim top-lot honors in Heritage Auctions’ 1952 and 1953 Topps PSA set registry auction on January 30. The hottest card in the hobby has reached new heights with every auction cycle, and this example was no exception. Relative populations make it unlikely that the 1952 Topps Mantle ever will replace the T206 Honus Wagner as the most coveted card in the hobby, but the relentless demand for this card suggests its popularity among serious collectors is far from waning. For more information, www.ha.com or 877-437-4824.