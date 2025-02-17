Dedham Pottery Fish Plate Flies For Flying Pig

Published: February 17, 2025
WESTMORELAND, N.H. — On February 15, Flying Pig Auctions conducted a 516-lot sale featuring the contents of Bloomin Antiques, Fitzwilliam, N.H. Swimming to the top of the auction was a rare Dedham Pottery plate, measurinag 6 inches in diameter, with a blue fish painted in the center. The plate had a thin blue rim and the underside was marked for the pottery, though the stamp was faded. Ultimately, an online bidder took the dish home for $1,188, including buyer’s premium. Additional highlights to come in a future issue.
