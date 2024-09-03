Decorative Arts A Draw In Merrill’s Americana & Fine Arts Auction

Review by Carly Timpson



WILLISTON, VT. — On August 16, Merrill’s Auctioneers & Appraisers conducted its 502-lot Americana & Fine Art Estate Auction. The sale comprised an “outstanding” collection of fine art, historical ephemera and photographs, American and Continental furniture, jewelry, books and various other antiques from the estates of Hesterly Fearing Black (1933-2023) of Stowe, Vt., and others. “It was like anything we’ve been seeing, and the quality of the material really spoke for itself. There were some surprises and some good buys to be had; overall, the sale did very well,” Adam DeMasi, auctioneer and appraiser, shared of this sale.

At the apex was “Three Babas,” an oil on canvas painting by Philippe Andreevich Maliavin (Russian, 1869-1940), signed by the artist to the lower right. The three women in the work were depicted outdoors in a village, each wearing a long colorful dress and two with head scarves. DeMasi shared, “This was by a Russian expressionist, and was typical of his work. It had a few condition issues but had a lot going for it. The colors are spectacular, and it really shines and draws your eye from across the room when you see it in person. It’s such a vibrant scene and a really spectacular piece.” In a later frame, the painting had minor craquelure but was recently cleaned and stabilized and sold to a phone bidder for $88,200.

Emphasizing the diversity in the sale’s offerings, the second-highest earning lot was an archive of historical documents, letters and photographs belonging to Sarah Fisher Ames (1817-1901). Ames, a sculptor, served as a volunteer nurse during the American Civil War and was a friend of Abraham Lincoln. As such, many of the pieces in this lot relate to her roles; one, which DeMasi called “the most important,” was an 1865 letter from Lincoln to the surgeon general, permitting Ames “to go anywhere she can to minister to our wounded soldiers.” Several other letters referred to her bust of President Lincoln, which was placed in the Senate Chamber. Also included were photographs of Ames herself, family members, colleagues and other figures. The lot descended in her family and sold over the phone for $37,800.

A pair of Chinese cache pots from the Qianlong period dialed up to $11,340. DeMasi remarked, “Those were just stellar — very rare. To get one of them is something, but to have two pieces of 250-year-old porcelain survive together, in such good condition, for so long was really nice.” With famille rose characteristics, the pots were enamel decorated with images of colorful horses beside trees. The rectangular pots had pierced wooden lids with carved jade foo dog handles and were on wooden bases with scrolled feet; the undersides of the porcelain pots were marked with hand-brushed characters.

Another Chinese piece, a vibrant, intricately carved jade pendant from the Qing dynasty, went to a phone bidder for $7,670. DeMasi noted that it was a “good, early piece of jade,” which led to its success. On the bail connecting the pendant to the simple black necklace was a small piece of pink tourmaline as an added accent.

The jewelry category was also represented by a large, 10-carat yellow sapphire ring. The large oval center stone was surrounded by a halo of 14 round cut diamonds, all set on the 14K yellow gold size 6½ ring. A phone bidder took it home for $3,835.

A dark, atmospheric river landscape painted by Clyde Leon Keller and housed in a wooden frame was bid almost six times its high estimate to $6,930 and was ultimately claimed by an online purchaser. The tonalist oil painting was signed and dated “Clyde Leon Keller – 1918” to the lower right of the image.

More surprises in the sale included a child’s swan ride-on rocking toy. The circa 1980 reproduction piece “was really good. It had a great look and [Merrill’s] had a number of people who really liked it,” observed DeMasi. After the wooden swan rocked its $300 high estimate, it went out to the prevailing online bidder for $6,900. An Eighteenth Century mahogany Chippendale drop-leaf table with ball and claw feet surpassed its $800 high estimate, selling to an online buyer for $5,355, and a pair of Nineteenth Century porcelain urns, estimated $200/300, was knocked down for the same price. The turquoise-colored French urns were decorated with gilt designs and had gilt bronze mounts, including cherub and serpent handles. DeMasi shared, “They descended in the Fearing Black family and got a lot of interest. It was our understanding they were from The Orchard.” George Fearing (1839-1920) was the owner of The Orchard, a Gilded Age mansion in Newport, R.I.

A 1968 Nantucket friendship basket made by Stanley M. Roop had three carved seagulls affixed to the wooden top panel. DeMasi said that the oval swing-handled purse basket “did very well” and that Merrill’s was “very pleased.” It sold online for $3,465.

An international buyer claimed an early Nineteenth Century French dressing screen for $3,150 — more than three times its high estimate. The four Rococo Revival screen panels were painted with illustrations of demure nude women and were in carved gilt frames. There were some losses to the silk backing and upholstery, but the inner wool backing was intact, and the screen generated significant interest.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.merrillsauction.com or 802-878-2625.