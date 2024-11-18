De Smet Pastel Rests At Top For Mid-Hudson

Published: November 18, 2024
NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — On November 16, Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries conducted its Antiques, Art, Toys, Bronzes, Oriental, Taino auction, featuring 381 lots of fine art, works on paper, bronzes, photographs, estate glassware, costume jewelry, sterling silver and a collection of New York Yankees ephemera from a 1960-1980s collection, among others. Leading the mixed bag of offerings was a pastel on paper work by Léon de Smet (Belgian, 1881-1966) titled “Repose.” Signed lower right and dated 1912, the work depicted a dark-haired woman in a light-colored dress laying on a bed. It measured 31 by 27 inches framed and found a new home for $3,750 with premium. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.
