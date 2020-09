HATFIELD, PENN. – Designed by Ueli Burger, Elenora Peduzzi-Riva, Heinz Ulrich and Klaus Vogt and produced by De Sede, the DS-600 or “nonstop” sofa sold for $14,760 at Alderfer Auctions’ September 3 Twentieth Century Modern Art & Design sale. The sofa featured 22 sections and was upholstered in cognac leather. According to the Swiss manufacturer, the sofa derived inspiration from the Tatzelwurm, a mythical lizard-like creature with a cat head that appears in alpine folklore. The design is in the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest sofa. A sale review will appear in a future issue.